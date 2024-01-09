Chris Hughton explains decision to bench Richmond Lamptey in Pre-AFCON friendly

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton shed light on his decision not to feature midfielder Richmond Lamptey in Monday's pre-2023 Africa Cup of Nations friendly between Ghana and Namibia.

Despite Lamptey's impressive form and inclusion in the final squad, fans were left puzzled by his absence during the match, which ended in a stalemate.

Hughton clarified that his strategic choice was driven by the desire to maintain a defensive balance alongside the presence of Majeed Ashimeru, who was on the pitch.

The 64-year-old coach emphasised the importance of making tactical decisions, taking into account the impact of player substitutions and maintaining equilibrium on the field.

"We are delighted to have him in the squad, but I have to make these decisions â€“ the same decisions I have to make with Dede Ayew coming in or Majeed Ashimeru â€“ considering the timing that he comes and what effects they can have on the game," Hughton explained during the interview.

The coach further elaborated, "The fact I brought Ashimeru on, the time that I brought him on, I wanted perhaps a more defensive player to stay on the pitch just to give us that balance because I knew I would be changing the front two and I knew I would be changing the two wing players."

Despite Lamptey's absence from the friendly match, Hughton expressed his satisfaction with having the midfielder in the squad, hinting at the potential role he might play in the upcoming AFCON matches.

Lamptey is expected to vie for minutes on the field as Ghana faces Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique in the group stage, with their first AFCON match scheduled against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2024.