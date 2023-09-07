Chris Hughton explains Ghana's slow start in CAR game

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has explained why his team began their clash against the Central African Republic (CAR) with less enthusiasm despite the nature of the game.

Ghana had to avoid defeat to secure qualification for the next Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament to be hosted in Ivory Coast while their opponents had to win at all costs to be sure of advancing.

However, Ghana began on the back foot as CAR exerted much pressure which eventually paid off in the 25th minute as they scored the first goal to inject hope in their dream of making it to the AFCON.

However, Ghana bounced back on the cusp of halftime as Mohammed Kudus drove in a stunning strik to score a freekick which leveled the game and eventually turned around the result.

According to coach Chris Hughton, it is the right way to start a game sometimes.

"I think we showed a good level today. In the end, we could have been more comfortable."

"We could have played better in the first half but sometimes you have to wait for the game to open up"

In the dying embers of the game, Ernest Nuamah climbed from the bench to score in the 88th minute to secure victory for Ghana and ensure their 10th consecutive qualification to the continental championship.

Ghana will therefore play in AFCON for the 24th time in the hopes of ending their championship drought and winning their fifth AFCON trophy since their last victory in 1982.

Since then, they have lost three final games, twice to Ivory Coast (in 1992 and 2015) and once more to Egypt in 2010.