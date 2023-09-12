Chris Hughton explains tactical approach in Ghana's win over Liberia

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has shed light on the reason behind his formation and starting lineup in the Black Stars game against Liberia on Tuesday.

Ghana secured a convincing 3-1 win over the Lone Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium extending Hughton's unbeaten record as Black Stars coach after five matches.

In the game, Hughton opted for unfamiliar faces in the lineup with Medeama's Fatawu Hamidu, Baba Iddrisu and Ernest Nuamah all getting their first start under the veteran tactician.

After the game, Hughton explained that the match gave him an opportunity to try different tactics which could be implemented in the future.

“Today’s setup gives me the opportunity to think about possible formations in the future for the Ghana Black Stars,” Coach Chris Hughton said.

Following that, the Black Stars will play two international friendlies against Mexico and the United States the following month to keep them in shape ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifiers as well as the Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Ivory Coast next year.