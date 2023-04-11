Chris Hughton expresses gratitude for coaching Ghana

Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton has expressed delight in being appointed by the Ghana Football Association to lead the team.

Chris Hughton signed a 21-month contract together with his two assistants, George Boateng and Masud Didi Dramani to lead the Black Stars after the departure of Otto Addo who stepped down following Ghana's unsuccessful World Cup campaign last year.

The former Newcastle boss has already managed two games winning one and drawing the other against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

According to him, being given the opportunity to help his country to be successful is something he appreciates well.

"If you are a player that goes into coaching and management what you want to do is to be able to manage at the highest level. The highest levels are managing in your own country and at the international level," he told Supersport

"This particular time the country of my father's birth haven't spent time here and having been involved is a huge honour for me."

The Black Stars will play Madagascar and Central African Republic in their next matches to ensure qualification to the next AFCON to be held in Ivory Coast next year.