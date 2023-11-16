GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Chris Hughton focused on 2026 World Cup qulaifiers despite upcoming AFCON challenge

Published on: 16 November 2023
Ghana coach Chris Hughton has emphasised the need to focus on the two 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros despite the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which takes place in less than two months.

The Black Stars will kick start their qualifying campaign with the aim of making it to the 2026  World Cup hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada with a game against Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, November 17, 2023, before heading to Moroni to play Comoros.

The team will therefore follow with preparations ahead of the AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast in January.

According to Hughton, the team will take assignments one after the other to ensure positive results are achieved.

"I'm aware of how important these two games are. I know we have the AFCON in January but at this moment we are concentrating on these two fixtures"

Following Ghana's unimpressive performances in recent times Hughton also acknowledged the pressure that comes with it stating, "The pressure I am always under is to win football matches. The most important thing is to make sure we win. We want to qualify and the best way is to win."

