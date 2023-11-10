Chris Hughton: Ghana coach says he'll always do his best despite recent defeats

Under pressure Ghana coach, Chris Hughton has reiterated his commitment to getting the best results for the Black Stars despite recent back-to-back defeats against Mexico and the USA.

In an interview with BBC, Hughton acknowledged that his role is to get the best results and performances from the team, but recognized that winning every game is not always possible.

"My role as the coach of the Black Stars is to get the best results and the best performances from the team," he said. "You can't always get that, but what you can always do, you can always learn from your previous experiences whether it is good or bad."

Hughton remained optimistic and emphasized his dedication to working hard and learning from past experiences to improve the team's performance.

"Ultimately, I will work as hard as I always do to try to get things the best way that we can," he added.

The former Premier League manager announced his squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros, with the Black Stars set to host Madagascar on November 17 at the Baba Yara Stadium before facing Comoros away at the Stade de Moroni.

Despite the recent defeats, Hughton remains focused on the task at hand and is determined to turn things around for the Black Stars.