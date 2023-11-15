Chris Hughton - Ghana recognition still strong despite trophy wait

Ghana coach Chris Hughton says the Black Stars remain a globally recognised football power despite their long wait for major international silverware.

Ghana have not won the Africa Cup of Nations since 1982 but retain a distinguished reputation after historic World Cup feats.

"Wherever you travel and speak about the Black Stars, it's a world-recognised country and football team," Hughton stated.

"That comes down to the history of the Black Stars."

Ghana were Africa's first World Cup quarter-finalists in 2010 before agonisingly losing on penalties.

Hughton believes that pedigree still commands respect, even if Ghana's trophy cabinet has gathered dust in recent decades.

With a squad blending established stars and emerging talents, Hughton feels there is scope to restore Ghana among Africa's elite.

But he says their distinguished history and prestige remain intact for now after pioneering moments on the global stage.

By recapturing the spirit of 2010, Hughton hopes to create new unforgettable memories befitting Ghana's hallowed football status.