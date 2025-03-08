Chris Hughton: "Ghanaians love the Black Stars as much as the Premier League"

Former Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has highlighted the deep passion Ghanaians have for football, particularly their national team, the Black Stars.

Hughton, who managed Ghana from 2023 to early 2024, acknowledged the intense scrutiny that comes with leading a football-obsessed nation.

"One thing the Ghanaians love, apart from the English Premier League, is the Black Stars," Hughton said. "Working in Africa is very different. I worked for a nation that is football mad."

Having coached clubs like Brighton, Norwich, and Nottingham Forest, Hughton noted that managing an international side came with unique challenges. Unlike club football, where managers work with players daily, national team coaches only have limited time to implement their tactics.

His tenure with Ghana was brief, ending after the Black Stars failed to progress from the group stage at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. However, Hughton insists he was not surprised by the intensity of the job, having served as a technical advisor under Otto Addo before taking over.

"I knew the pressure of taking the job when I took it, and if you’re not getting the right results, then you will know about it," he admitted.

The 65-year-old remains eager to stay in football. "I still have a lot of energy, and I’d like to continue in the game," he said.