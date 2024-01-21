Chris Hughton gives Majeed Ashimeru injury update ahead of Mozambique

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has disclosed that midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has been responding positively ahead of the game against Mozambique on Monday.

The Anderlecht star was forced off with an injury during the game between Ghana and Egypt on Thursday.

However, according to the latest update from the camp of the Black Stars, the ex-WAFA star should be available for Monday's game.

'We are still assessing him. The signs are good. He will train today and the signs are good that he will be fine," Hughton said during the pre-match presser.

Ashimeru has been one of Ghana's best players at the tournament and his presence in the team will be a huge boost for the Black Stars.

"He was thoroughly assessed by the medical team after the game with further checks carried out on Friday. The medical team is confident about the progress made and will continue to assess him Saturday afternoon before training," wrote the FA on their official website.

"The Anderlecht player is in line for his third consecutive appearance for Ghana after starting the first two games against Cape Verde and Egypt."