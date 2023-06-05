Chris Hughton has played his part, players and management should do the rest - Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana striker, Asamoah Gyan has commended Chris Hughton on his ability to manage the Black Stars despite taking over for a short period.

The former Newcastle United manager was unveiled as the new head coach for the national team in March and has since then taken charge of two crucial matches against Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier winning one and drawing the other.

Ahead of the team's next assignment to play Madagascar as they continue to seek a place in next year's AFCON tournament to be held in Ivory Coast, Gyan who once captained the team believes it is left for the players management and supporters of the national team to complement the efforts of the 64-year old gaffer.

“When you come to the national team, it’s a different thing altogether. I’m sure they have played for quite a long time and they know how to do everything together.

“Everything is okay but I am a bit worried about this recent form that our players are having.”

“When you talk about Chris [Hughton], he has done what he has to do. It depends on the players, on management, and support from Ghanaians to just deliver,” he told Joy FM.