Chris Hughton heaps praise on Medeama duo Jonathan Sowah and Fatawu Hamidu in Liberia win

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has given high respect to the local players who competed for Ghana against Liberia in the international friendly game on Tuesday.

Ghana hosted Liberia at the Accra Sports Stadium as part of their preparations for their forthcoming competitive fixtures in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Defender Fatawu Hamidu of Medeama SC was given a starting position in the match by Chris Hughton in the absence of Abdul Baba Rahman and Gideon Mensah who are both injured.

In the second half, he added Jonathan Sowah who had an outstanding season with Medeama SC, to bolster the attack of the Blak Stars. Sowah proved his worth with a sublime pass that resulted in Ghana's third goal scored by Jordan Ayew.

Chris Hughton expressed his admiration for the two players' efforts after Ghana won 3-1 at the end of the game.

“I’m really impressed by the performance of Fatawu Hamidu and Jonathan Sowah. Especially Sowah, he lifted the team when he came on,” the Black Stars head coach said.

The performance from the pair are anticipated to open the door for additional local talents to be included in forthcoming squads.

Following that, the Black Stars will play two international friendlies against Mexico and the United States the following month