Chris Hughton highlights the need for favourable factors for Black Stars' success at 2023 AFCON

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has stated the need for several factors to go in Ghana's favour in order to succeed in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In an interview with the Ghana Football Association's official media channel, Hughton discussed the draw that placed Ghana in a group with record AFCON winners Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.

Hughton emphasised the competitive nature of the tournament, acknowledging that success would require several factors to align.

He highlighted the significance of preparation and performance in the upcoming AFCON, stating, "We know the competition is high, and we know to do well, there will have to be a lot of factors that go our way, but the biggest factor is preparation and performance. It's impossible to do well in this tournament unless you perform well."

Ghana approach the 2023 AFCON with the memory of its disappointing campaign in the 2021 edition, where the Black Stars exited at the group stage without a win, including a disappointing 2-3 loss to Comoros in the final group game.

Meanwhile the Black Stars are preparing for their international friendly match against Mexico on Saturday.