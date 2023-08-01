Chris Hughton hopes for more game time for Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has expressed his hope that talented defender Tariq Lamptey will receive more game time ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Lamptey's progress at Brighton & Hove Albion has been hindered by injuries, which limited his playing time and even caused him to miss Ghana's last game against Madagascar in June. He made 20 appearances for Brighton but played only 962 minutes.

However, the former Chelsea right-back recently made a comeback during Brighton & Hove Albion's match against Newcastle United in the Premier League Series, which took place over the weekend in the USA.

Despite being linked to a potential move to Sporting Lisbon, it appears that the deal will not come to fruition.

Looking ahead, Hughton shared his expectations for the promising young defender, stating, "Tariq Lamptey had a wonderful start at Brighton, and it was a pleasure watching, but he could not finish the season due to an injury."

With a bright future ahead, Hughton hopes that Lamptey can remain in good health and secure more playing time under the guidance of Brighton's coach, Roberto De Zerbi. Emphasizing the importance of game time for Lamptey's development, Hughton added, "He has a good coach who has a good squad, so I am hoping he can get game time because he needs that as he is still young."

The 21-year-old's potential is undeniable, and with proper nurturing and opportunities to shine on the pitch, Lamptey can further establish himself as a key player for both Brighton and the Ghana national team.

The former England youth international has made two appearances for Ghana