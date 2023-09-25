Chris Hughton identifies causes of player exodus in Ghana Premier League

Ghana's Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton, believes that the phenomenon of player exodus from the Ghanaian leagues to foreign shores cannot be halted.

He expressed the view that players leaving the country to pursue opportunities abroad is an ongoing trend, driven by their desire to ply their trade in European leagues.

In an interview with the media following his visit to Sunyani, where he observed the Ghana Premier League match between Bofoakwa Tano and Real Tamale United FC, Hughton elaborated on the reasons behind this continuing trend.

Hughton emphasized that the lure of European football and the desire to explore greener pastures abroad are compelling factors that drive players from Ghana to seek opportunities beyond the country's borders.

“This is a question for every head coach in the last couple of years," he told Akwaaba Radio.

“There will always be, of course, players that leave here [Ghana] and go and play in Europe and this is something that has happened for quite some time.”

“If you generally gauge the national team, the Black Stars squad has most of the players playing abroad.”

“This is always the challenge, this is a challenge for the local league, the premier league to be at level, a competitive one that, whoever the Black Stars coach is, can look at it and pick from it," he added.