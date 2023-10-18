Chris Hughton insists he's the right man for Ghana job despite humiliating defeats

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has declared his conviction that he is the right man for the Black Stars coaching job, despite the recent heavy defeat against the United States.

Ghana suffered a humiliating 4-0 loss in an international friendly at the Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee, following a 2-0 defeat to Mexico earlier in the same international window.

In a press conference after the defeat against the USA, Hughton stated, "If you ask me if I feel like I'm the right person for this job, the answer is yes."

The Black Stars conceded early goals as Giovanni Reyna, Christian Pulisic, and Florian Balogun found the net in the first 39 minutes of the match.

Hughton's determination and belief in his capacity to lead the team will be put to the test as Ghana aim to regroup and prepare for future international fixtures.

Black Stars will return to action in November with 2026 World Cup qualifying games against Madagascar and Comoros.