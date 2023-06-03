"Chris Hughton is a great guy and you can see that on and off the pitch"- Tariq Lamptey extols Ghana coach

Brighton and Hove Albion defender, Tariq Lamptey is full of praise for Ghana coach Chris Hughton.

The Black Stars right-back, who missed Hughton's latest call up for the AFCON qualifier against Madagascar dur to injury, believes the former Premier League manager is the right man for the national team.

“I knew Chris from before. He is a fantastic guy. His coaching career speaks for him and we are all excited to work under him,” the 22-year-old told Joy Sports.

“Chris is a great guy and you can see that on and off the pitch," he added.

Lamptey is still on his recovery journey and hopes to be back into the team as soon as possible.

“I think it’s like anything in football. You have to be fit first,” he added.

“You have to make sure that your recovery is right, eating well and sleeping well and then training hard to make sure I am back up to my smooth level. Be training and playing well and then we will see what the coach decides.”

Ghana will face Madagascar on June 18 for the penultimate round of games in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.