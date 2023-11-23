Chris Hughton isn't fit for Black Stars job, sack him - Mohammed Polo

Former Ghana international Mohammed Polo has strongly advocated for the removal of Black Stars coach Chris Hughton.

The Irish-Ghanaian tactician has faced massive pressure following Ghana's unimpressive performance in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Despite securing a hard-fought 1-0 win against Madagascar in the opening World Cup qualification game, the Black Stars suffered a narrow defeat to Comoros at the Moroni Stadium, leading to increased criticism of Hughton's coaching methods.

In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Polo expressed his dissatisfaction with the national team's performance and urged for a change in leadership. The 1978 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner, believes Hughton has overstayed his welcome and is not suitable for the job, asserting that the former Premier League manager is detrimental to Ghanaian football.

“I think Chris Hughton has overstayed his welcome. To be frank, he does not fit the job. He is destroying our football; he is even making things worse for us. We must show him the exit door and appoint someone who can make things better for us," Polo declared. "As a legend of the game, I realised that Chris Hughton’s led technical team are not good and don’t even know what they are doing.”

The call for Hughton's dismissal adds to the growing chorus of dissatisfaction among football enthusiasts in Ghana.