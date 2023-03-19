VIDEO: Chris Hughton joins in Akwasidae celebrations ahead of unveiling as Black Stars coach

New Black Stars coach Chris Hughton visited Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Sunday to join in the celebration of the Akwasidae festival ahead of his official unveiling on Monday.

The coach, who has Ghanaian roots through his late father, was warmly received by the people of Kumasi who showed him their hospitality and cultural traditions.

Hughton's visit to Manhyia Palace was seen as a symbol of his respect for the Ashanti Kingdom and its people. During his visit, he had the opportunity to meet with some of the chiefs and elders of the Kingdom and learn about its history and customs.

It's a beautiful sunny day in Kumasi and it's Akwasidae too 🤩 Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton and assistant coach George Boateng are in Manhyia already ✌🏽#BlackStars | #BringBackTheLove pic.twitter.com/MUhl0cbMYv — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) March 19, 2023

The coach's appointment as the new Black Stars coach was announced last month, but his official unveiling was delayed due to personal reasons.

Hughton's arrival in Ghana has been eagerly anticipated by football fans, who are hoping that he can lead the team to success in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

After his unveiling on Monday, Hughton will have just two days to prepare for his first game as Black Stars coach, when they take on Angola in the qualifiers at the Baba Yara Stadium.