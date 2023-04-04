Chris Hughton must be given long-term project, says Charles Taylor

Former Ghana player Charles Taylor has called on authorities to give Black Stars coach Chris Hughton a longer contract indicating his knowledge and ability to motivate players as a factor to succeed.

The former Newcastle United manager was given a 21-month contract last Month and was charged to lead the Black Stars to the next Africa Cup of Nations and try to win it.

He commenced his work by winning four points in a possible six against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers which have already impressed Charles Taylor.

According to the former Asante Kotok0o and Hearts of Oak player, Chris Hughton has proven his competence and would help several aspects in Ghana Football when allowed to stay longer.

"Chris Hughton must be given a long-term project because he is very knowledgeable. When you have good coaches like Chris, it motivates the players. When the players see him in the dugout, they get inspired because they know it is a chance for them to stake a claim motivated for roles in the Black Stars. It will our various national teams and the local league improve.

"What I like is that he is not restricting his visits to only Accra and Kumasi. We should give him the team and allow him to make all the decisions. He is doing the job and must be commended for the good work," Taylor told Angel TV.

Chris Hughton will aim to get favourable results in the remaining two matches of the AFCON qualifiers to ensure a place in Ivory Coast next year.