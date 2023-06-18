Chris Hughton names interesting line-up for Ghana's AFCON qualifier against Madagascar

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has announced an intriguing starting line-up for the crucial 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Madagascar.

The match, set to kick off at 2 pm local time in Antananarivo, holds significant importance for the Black Stars as they aim to secure qualification to next year's tournament in Ivory Coast.

Hughton has made five changes to the team that drew 1-1 with Angola in their previous outing. Captain Andre Ayew, who missed the previous game due to injury, makes a return to the side. Deputy captain Thomas Partey, who was only fit enough for a place on the bench in the last match, also reclaims his spot in the starting lineup.

One of the noteworthy changes comes in the left-back position, where the relatively inexperienced Patrick Kpozo earns his debut for the national team. Hughton has entrusted him with the responsibility for this crucial encounter following injuries to Baba Rahman and Gideon Mensah.

Meanwhile, Lawrence Ati-Zigi retains his place in goal, with Joseph Aidoo and Daniel Amartey forming the centre-back partnership, and Denis Odoi occupying the right-back position.

In the midfield and attacking areas, Salis Abdul Samed, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Joseph Paintsil, and Jordan Ayew have all been included in the starting line-up. However, there is an interesting absence as Mohammed Kudus, the talented Ajax star, finds himself on the bench for the first time in several Ghana games.

With qualification to the Africa Cup of Nations at stake, the Black Stars are fully aware of the significance of securing a victory in this crucial match.

The team will be determined to deliver a strong performance and secure their place in the tournament hosted by Ivory Coast next year.