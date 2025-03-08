Chris Hughton on international vs. club management: ‘It’s a different calibre of job’

Former Ghana head coach Chris Hughton has reflected on the challenges of international football, explaining how it differs from club management.

Hughton, who previously managed Tottenham, Norwich, Brighton, and Nottingham Forest before taking the Ghana job, noted the stark contrast in responsibilities.

“International management is very different â€“ at club level, it’s about day-to-day work with players, about influencing them, whereas international football is about games,” he explained.

Unlike club football, where managers have constant interaction with players, national team coaches only get limited time with their squads.

Hughton admitted this made the job unpredictable, particularly when injuries struck key players.

“It’s also about luck â€“ when three or four of your best players pull out because of injury, it changes a lot of things.”

The 65-year-old took charge of Ghana in 2023 after serving as a technical advisor under Otto Addo.

However, he struggled to improve the team’s fortunes as head coach, with the Black Stars exiting AFCON 2023 at the group stage.

Hughton acknowledged the intense pressure that comes with leading Ghana’s national team.

“Ghanaians are football mad. One thing they love, apart from the Premier League, is the Black Stars,” he said.

Despite his departure, Hughton remains keen to stay involved in football.

“At the moment, there is a different way of playing â€“ a lot of young coaches coming through, which I think is good. But I still have a lot of energy and I’d like to continue in the game.”