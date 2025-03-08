Chris Hughton opens up on emotional Ghana appointment and tribute to late father

Chris Hughton has revealed the personal significance of his appointment as Ghana’s head coach, describing it as a proud moment he could share with his late father.

“A lot of the pride comes from the fact that my father passed away last year, and I actually took on the role about a month beforehand, so he was able to see me take this role. That was a very proud moment for me,” Hughton said.

The former Brighton and Newcastle manager was named Ghana’s head coach in February 2023, having previously served as a technical advisor.

However, his tenure was short-lived as the Black Stars exited the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the group stages, leading to his departure.

Hughton acknowledged that the job came with significant expectations, particularly from a passionate fan base that demands results.

“I knew the pressure of taking the job when I took it, and if you’re not getting the right results then you will know about it,” he said.

Despite his exit, Hughton remains proud of his time in charge and his contribution to Ghanaian football. He also believes that the experience strengthened his desire to continue working in football.

“I have still got a lot of energy. I’ve been in the game for a long time and I’d like that to continue,” he stated.