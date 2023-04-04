Chris Hughton praised for watching Ghana Premier League matches

Former Hearts of Oak and Kotoko player, Charles Taylor has hailed Black Stars manager Chris Hughton for his commitment to the progress of the Ghana Premier League.

Chris Hughton did not name any local-based player in his first squad as a Black Stars coach for their doubleheader against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifiers but promised Ghanaians, he would keep an eye on the local league to identify top talents for his team.

True to his words Hughton has been spotted watching a couple of matches at various centres as part of his quest to scout and select quality local-based players for the Black Stars.

"It will help our various national teams and the local league improve.

"What I like most is that he is not restricting his visits to only Accra and Kumasi. We should give him the team and allow him to make all the decisions. He is doing the job and must be commended for the good work." Taylor told Angel TV.

The former Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion manager will name his next squad in June when Ghana prepare to take on Madagascar in the fifth round of matches of the AFCON qualifiers.