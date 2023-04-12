Chris Hughton praises supportive backroom staff

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has expressed satisfaction with the quality of his backroom staff, which he believes makes his work easier.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion manager was unveiled as head coach for the Black Stars last month alongside, George Boateng and Masud Didi Dramani who were both tasked to serve as assistant coaches.

Dreams FC General Manager Ameenu Shardow was also appointed to replace Henry Martey as Team Manager for the Black Stars while former goalkeeper Richard Kingson retained his position as goalkeeper's trainer.

"I have a good backroom staff because if you have a good backroom staff, it makes your work far easier but you would need to have the right people around. People you value and you can trust and I believe that is what I have got," he told SuperSport.

"My dealings with the Ghana Football Association have been good, very open and honest and they have assured me of the support."

In his first two games, Hughton secured a slim win at the Baba Yara Stadium before settling for a 1-1 draw against Angola in Luanda to maintain the team's first position in Group E of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

With eight points after four matches, Ghana will secure a place in the next AFCON if they get a win in any of their last two games against Madagascar and the Central African Republic.