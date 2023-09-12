GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Chris Hughton praises tactical setup as Ghana triump over Liberia in friendly

Published on: 12 September 2023
Black Stars coach Chris Hughton expressed his satisfaction with the team's friendly victory over Liberia, highlighting the tactical setup used and its potential implications for future matches.

The Black Stars adopted a 3-4-3 formation, which proved to be successful as they secured a 3-1 win at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

The Ghanaian team showcased dominance throughout the match, with standout goals coming from Ernest Nuamah and Mohammed Kudus, followed by a close-range finish by Jordan Ayew to seal the victory.

Impressed by the performance, Hughton acknowledged the significance of the chosen formation, stating, "Today's setup gives me the opportunity to think about possible formations in the future for the Ghana Black Stars."

Looking ahead, Hughton's team are gearing up for two high-profile friendlies against the United States and Mexico next month, where they will have a chance to further fine-tune their tactics and continue building on their recent success.

