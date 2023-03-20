Chris Hughton refuses to guarantee trophy for Ghana but vows to work hard as new coach

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has refused to guarantee that he will end the country's long-standing trophy drought.

Speaking at his unveiling in Kumasi on Monday, Hughton stated that no coach could provide such a guarantee. However, he pledged to work tirelessly to ensure that the Black Stars are in the best possible position to succeed.

Hughton, who is 64 years old, emphasized that his goal is to establish the correct tactics, mentality, and personnel to achieve the team's objectives.

"Coaches cannot guarantee a trophy. There is no one, because we [coaches] cannot guarantee anything," Hughton told the media.

"What we can guarantee is we will work as hard as we can to put a team together; to create the right tactics, the right mentality, the right personnel to put ourselves in the best position to do that. And the first that comes is qualification, so we will work as hard as we can."

Hughton also vowed to spend more time in Ghana and pay closer attention to players in the Ghana Premier League. In response to questions about previous Black Stars coaches' reluctance to select players from the local league, the former Brighton manager said that things would be different during his tenure.

"I will be spending more time in Ghana. I will be watching more games. I am constantly being made aware of players who are doing well," he told the media. "I'll be paying more attention to [GPL] games because it is important that we have a strong national league."

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that Hughton has signed a two-year contract that runs until December 2024. His first task as coach of Ghana will be to lead the Black Stars in their upcoming double-header 2023 AFCON qualifier against Angola.

Ghana will host Angola in Kumasi on March 23 before travelling to Luanda to face the Black Antelopes four days later as they seek to qualify for next year's tournament.