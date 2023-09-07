Chris Hughton responds to Central African Republic coach Raoul Savoy's praise for Ghana

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has responded to Central African Republic coach Raoul Savoy praising the Black Stars ahead of Thursday's important Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match in Kumasi.

Savoy showered praise on the Black Stars, acknowledging Ghana's status as a footballing nation and labelled them as favourites for the upcoming match.

In response to Savoy's comments, Hughton shared his perspective during a press conference ahead of the match. Hughton emphasised that his role is to speak on behalf of the Ghanaian team, and the opinions of opposition managers and players about their own teams or the game are their prerogatives.

"I think all I can do is to speak on behalf of myself as head Ccach of course the Black Stars is all I can do. What any opposition manager or player has to say about their own team or the game is of course their opinion," the Irish-Ghanaian said.

"My opinion is that there are no easy games in this group – home or away. The level of African Football has improved significantly over the years, which means that there are no easy games so we will have to treat a good opposition with the respect that they deserve. But I will go back to what I said; we are playing at home here in Kumasi in front of our home supporters and we hope they can drive us on to the victory that we want."

The match, set to take place at the Baba Yara Stadium, holds great importance for both teams as they vie for a place in the prestigious tournament.

Ghana currently stand in a favourable position, needing at least a draw in the match to secure their qualification for the 2023 AFCON event, which will be held in neighbouring Ivory Coast. On the other hand, CAR, currently in third place and just two points behind Ghana in the qualification table, know that only a win will propel them to the tournament, potentially displacing the four-time African champions.