Chris Hughton reveals how Black Stars technical team coordinate from different locations

Former Newcastle United and Brighton manager Chris Hughton has revealed that the Black Stars technical team communicate via Wyscout or Zoom because they are rarely present together.

Hughton is Black Stars' technical advisor, while Otto Addo is the head coach and has support from first and second assistants Mas-Ud Didi Dramani and George Boateng.

Richard Kingston, a former goalkeeper for the Black Stars, trains goalies.

They are not all present at the same location. Hughton and Aston Villa's youth Boateng are both based in the UK, while Addo, Dortmund's assistant coach, is based in Germany. The only people in Ghana are Kingson and Dramani.

“One thing we’re very clear on is that he (Otto Addo) is the head coach," Hughton told the Sun.

“He is someone I was aware of as a player and he has a good pedigree.

“Otto is also a very good coach, he would not be employed by Borussia Dortmund if he was not. He is responsible for picking the team and the tactics. My role is to be a sounding board, to give whatever advice I can to support him and the rest of the coaching team as best I can.

“Because of my experience, I’m confident that I can handle that.”

Hughton’s involvement has been well received in Ghana but he added: “Most people see it as a good technical staff. As well as Otto, there is George Boateng, whom I know well and is working at Aston Villa.

“We’ve a well-established coach, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, based in Ghana, and the goalkeeping coach, Richard Kingson, played for Ghana.

“Football has changed. A lot of what we’re doing is over Zoom or Wyscout with the head coach in Germany and me in England but we feel there’s a really good dynamic there.”