Chris Hughton rewards red-hot Medeama striker who scored 12 goals with maiden Black Stars call up

Medeama SC forward Jonathan Sowah has been rewarded with a maiden call-up to the Black Stars after an impressive display with his team in the Ghana Premier League.

The 24-year-old has been named by Chris Hughton ahead of Ghana's crucial encounter against the Central African Republic (CAR) in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The forward's performances caught the attention of the 64-year-old gaffer after helping the Yellow and Mauves to clinch their first league title last season.

Sowah scored 12 goals in 18 games during his first year with the Tarkwa-based team, making a significant contribution. In the CAF Champions League match between Medeama and Remo Stars in Cape Coast, he further displayed his skill by scoring the game-winning goal, which helped the team move to the next round of the competition after winning on penalties following a 1-1 aggregate score.

After former Bechem United striker Hafiz Konkoni, Sowah is now the second local player to ever be invited to the Black Stars under Chris Hughton.

On Thursday, September 7, when the Black Stars and their opponents square off at the Baba Yara Stadium, Sowah and other notable forwards like Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Bukari, and Joseph Painstil will attempt to help the Black Stars secure qualification.

While CAR will need to win in order to advance to the competition, Ghana will need to avoid losing in order to make their 24th appearance in the AFCON which is set to be held in Ivory Coast next year.