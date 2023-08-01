Chris Hughton says Thomas Partey playing in Saudi Arabia won't affect his place in the Black Stars

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has opened up about the future of Thomas Partey with Ghana amid transfer reports suggesting his departure from Arsenal to Saudi Arabia.

The deputy captain of the Black Stars has been linked with a transfer away from Arsenal, with Saudi Arabian teams reportedly leading the race to sign him.

There have been opinions from fans suggesting that should Partey move to Saudi Arabia, his career with the Black Stars would have ended due to the quality of the Saudi Pro League.

Hughton contends that regardless of where Partey plays, his ability cannot be questioned.

While a league's level of competition matters when choosing players, in his opinion, what matters most is that the player plays frequently in order to keep fit.

"No. Thomas is an experienced player. He had a wonderful season at Arsenal last season. I think, first it's about playing. And of course, it's about the league that they are playing in. You know players got to be playing regularly to keep up their levels of fitness. When we looked at the Black Stars our players would be scattered throughout Europe. Some play in the best leagues and some play in other leagues which are not of the same level but it's about playing regularly," he told Talksport.

The 30-year-old is however expected to stay following Mikel Arteta's expression of his importance at the club ahead of the upcoming season.