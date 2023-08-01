GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Bonus up to GH₵ 2650

Get bonus

Chris Hughton says Thomas Partey playing in Saudi Arabia won't affect his place in the Black Stars

Published on: 01 August 2023
Chris Hughton says Thomas Partey playing in Saudi Arabia won't affect his place in the Black Stars
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 01: Thomas Partey of Ghana speaks during the Ghana Press Conference at the Main Media Center on December 01, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

 

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has opened up about the future of Thomas Partey with Ghana amid transfer reports suggesting his departure from Arsenal to Saudi Arabia.

The deputy captain of the Black Stars has been linked with a transfer away from Arsenal, with Saudi Arabian teams reportedly leading the race to sign him.

There have been opinions from fans suggesting that should Partey move to Saudi Arabia, his career with the Black Stars would have ended due to the quality of the Saudi Pro League.

Hughton contends that regardless of where Partey plays, his ability cannot be questioned.

While a league's level of competition matters when choosing players, in his opinion, what matters most is that the player plays frequently in order to keep fit.

"No. Thomas is an experienced player. He had a wonderful season at Arsenal last season. I think, first it's about playing. And of course, it's about the league that they are playing in. You know players got to be playing regularly to keep up their levels of fitness. When we looked at the Black Stars our players would be scattered throughout Europe. Some play in the best leagues and some play in other leagues which are not of the same level but it's about playing regularly," he told Talksport.

The 30-year-old is however expected to stay following Mikel Arteta's expression of his importance at the club ahead of the upcoming season.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more