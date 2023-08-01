Chris Hughton sees potential in local league players for Black Stars

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton believes some players in the Ghana Premier League have the potential to earn call-ups to the national squad.

The 64-year-old demonstrated his faith in local talent when he named former Bechem United striker, Hafiz Konkoni, in his last call-up for the match against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Hughton in a recent interview emphasised the significance of his responsibilities in monitoring the local game and nurturing local players.

While many Black Stars players compete in European leagues, Hughton believes that talent from the local league should not be overlooked.

"I am mostly in Ghana because my primary responsibility is because of the Premier League," he stated during an interview with talkSPORTS.

"Even though a large majority of the Black Stars players are playing in European leagues, and there are quite a few playing in England, it is part of my responsibility to watch the local game and try to encourage those in the local league."

Hughton recognises the potential of local players and acknowledges that there are possible spots for them in the Black Stars squad. He sees it as an essential aspect of his role to be present and support the development of local talents.

"There are potential places for them in the Black Stars squad, and I think that is an important aspect, and for me, it is important for me to be there," he added.

Black Stars will resume action in September with an important clash against the Central African Republic.