Chris Hughton set to meet with Jeffrey Schlupp over possible return to Black Stars

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton is set to interact with Crystal Palace midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp over a possible return to the Black Stars.

The versatile player first featured for the Black Stars in November 2011, and continued to be a regular figure in the Black Stars,

However, he had struggled to be in the team in recent times and has decided to reject any future call-ups according to reports.

His decision follows a recent snub by former coach Otto Addo who dropped the midfielder in his final 2022 World Cup squad.

Meanwhile, Chris Hughton, who took over from Otto Addo, is thought to have arranged a meeting with Schlupp in order to settle matters and eventually have the player back in the team.

Schlupp scored his first goal for Ghana in a 7-1 win against Mauritius in an African Cup of Nations qualifier on June 14, 2015.

The former Premier League champion is in fine form for Crystal Palace, playing consistently and having a significant impact on the team's recovery in the second half of the season.

He has played 33 Premier League games this season, totalling 2,473 minutes. He has three goals and one assist.