Chris Hughton shares views on Ghana Premier League with GFA, says Asante Twum

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has expressed his thoughts to the Ghana Football Association about the local game in the country after observing some league matches on match days, according to Henry Asante Twum, the communications director of the association.

Hughton, who had promised to devote sufficient attention to local football in Ghana, has attended some matches after leading the Black Stars in their doubleheader against Angola.

The GFA has disclosed that it is among Chris Hughton's duties to offer his insights on other facets of the game as well as other national teams.

"He's watched a number of games. The first thing is that he is impressed with the quality and the standard. Even though he has a few concerns he has shared them with the technical directorate of the FA and automatically will be passed on to the executive council and the leadership for them to look into it," Asante Twum the Communications Director of the GFA told TV3.

Hughton after being appointed as coach has earned four points in his first two games against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Black Stars are now a win away from qualifying as they lead Group E with eight points with the Central African Republic following with seven points.

Ghana will return to action in June for the next round of matches in the qualifiers.