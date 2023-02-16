Chris Hughton should have led Ghana to World Cup – George Afriyie

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President George Afriyie has expressed his satisfaction with the appointment of Chris Hughton as the new head coach of the Black Stars.

Afriyie, who is also a former member of the Executive Council of the GFA, said in an interview that Hughton's appointment was long overdue and trust him to bring a new level of professionalism and discipline to the Black Stars.

"His appointment is long overdue. Because some of us believe that he should have led us to the World Cup. Looking at his pedigree, this is the same thing we did with Avram Grant.

"A coach of his calibre and stature is coming in to manage the players. Chris is a top-notch manager and for me, I commend the GFA for the appointment of Chris Hughton," he told Ghana Sports Online.

"Let’s all support him to succeed," he said.

Hughton, a former player and coach of Tottenham Hotspur, has managed several clubs in England, including Brighton & Hove Albion, Norwich City, and Newcastle United