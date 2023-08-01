Chris Hughton speaks on convincing ‘very good players’ Nketiah and Hudson-Odoi to join Black Stars

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has commented on the ongoing efforts to convince English players Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi to play for the Black Stars.

The Ghana Football Association has long been interested in having the duo switch nationality to play for Ghana, particularly ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Both players were born in England and have been capped at various youth levels by England, but have not been able to break into the Three Lions, making them eligible to play for Ghana.

Addressing the situation, Hughton explained, "Particularly, I think it is understandable because I was born in England to an Irish mother and a Ghanaian father. Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi are players that have played for England for the under-age national teams, so some of these are understandable."

The coach emphasised that the dialogue with the players has been ongoing, not only during his time as head coach but also in previous instances. However, he acknowledged that the decision ultimately lies with the players themselves.

Hughton further praised the talents of Nketiah and Hudson-Odoi, describing them as "two very good players." He also discussed Hudson-Odoi's limited playing time with England, which he attributed to the system they employed, deploying him as a wingback due to their formation.

Looking ahead, Hughton expressed hope that both players find regular playing time in the upcoming season, which could potentially reignite the process of considering a switch in allegiance.