Chris Hughton stresses winning priority as Black Stars prepare for 2026 World Cup qualifier against Madagascar

Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton emphasizes the importance of winning as they gear up for the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Madagascar.

While scoring many goals without conceding is ideal, Hughton acknowledges the challenges and emphasizes the primary goal of securing a victory.

The pressure on him as the head coach is centred on achieving positive results, and he aims to lead his team to success in the upcoming match.

The Black Stars take on Madagascar at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Thursday, November 17, to begin their campaign for the qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Hughton acknowledged the most important thing for him is to ensure his team wins.

"The pressure that I am under as head coach and I am always under is to win football matches," he said.

"We want to be able to win football matches and score lots of goals and concede none. This is heaven, but we can't always have that.

"What is important is to make sure that we win."

The Black Stars aim to rebound after consecutive defeats to the USA and Mexico in the last international break, kicking off the game at 4 pm Ghana time.