Chris Hughton takes charge as coach of Black Stars 

Chris Hughton held his first training session as head coach of the Black Stars on Monday.

The Black Stars are preparing to face Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on March 23 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium with the reverse fixture scheduled for March 27 in Launda.

Hughton was officially unveiled to the public on March 20 at the SG-Mall in Kumasi where he interacted with the media.

The former Brighton and Nottingham Forest manager has signed a one and half year contract with the Ghana FA.

"To represent Ghana and the Black Stars as the head coach is something I am incredibly proud of," he said at his unveiling.

"It’s something I’ll give everything to make the team as successful as possible. I’ll give everything to make sure the communication and relationship I have with this association and the supporters," he added.

Hughton's first job will be to lead Ghana in the AFCON qualifier against Angola, and the ex-Premier League gaffer is calling on fans to come out in their numbers to support the team on Thursday.

"Our game is about support – from the association, but mostly, the support from the huge array of fans we have and that starts with a very difficult game at Kumasi on Thursday," said Hughton.