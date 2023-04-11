Chris Hughton targets AFCON berth as main task

Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton has set a specific goal of qualifying the team for the next Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as his main target.

Having been appointed to replace Otto Addo, the former Norwich City coach took charge in March leading the team to win four points from their doubleheader against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The results have now drawn Ghana a step closer to making it to their 24th AFCON appearance with just a win away from achieving that.

Hughton, who admitted to having a number of tasks to embark on while leading the team has declared a place in the AFCON as his first aim for the team.

"This has to be the priority to get results in these games because ultimately it is about making sure we are in Afcon in January...qualify for Afcon in January," Hughton told Supersport.

"This is the immediate after that it is building something what we have is we have good young players coming through and this will also give me the opportunity to look at more of the local players over a period of time," he added

Ghana will play Madagascar and Central African Republic in their remaining qualifiers.