Chris Hughton tasked to improve youth national teams - GFA

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association Henry Asante Twum has revealed that the job of Black Stars coach Chris Hughton is not to only manage the senior national team but also to scout and recommend talents for junior teams.

His explanation follows Highton's recent commitment to watching local matches in Ghana during and after the international break.

The former Newcastle man watch the Black Meteors beat Algeria at the Baba Yara Stadium and has continued in the Ghana Premier League across many league centres including the Tamale Sports Stadium.

Speaking in an interview with TV3, Asante Twum said, Hughton was tasked to support the age-restricted national teams with his expertise.

"One of the things we discussed with Chris was to make good use of the opportunity anytime he finds himself here. He is somebody who loves the game and always wants to get closer to the action.

"Chris is the coach of the Black Stars but he has other responsibilities. Advice, guidance what have you to the other national teams so watching the games gives him the opportunity to also recommend players who fall within the competition. U-23, U-20, and U-17 who are still playing in the Black Stars and those he thinks also qualify to play in the Black Stars will be given a fair opportunity.

"So it's part of the mid to long-term process of incorporating everyone and giving everybody the opportunity to have a fair share of what is being done."

"It's a process. We are in the process of building a winning squad one more time. It will take time. It needs a lot of investment. Investment here talks about time, money, energy ideas, thinking, and a whole lot more."