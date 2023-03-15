Chris Hughton to arrive in Ghana on Thursday, unveiling set for March 20

Ghana coach Chris Hughton is set to arrive in Ghana on Thursday March 16 according to multiple reports.

The 64-year-old was recently appointed head coach of the Ghana national team and his unveiling has been set for March 20 in Kumasi.

GHANAsoccernet.com has gathered that the former Nottingham and Brighton boss will be handed a three-year contract plus a supervisory role on all the male national teams during the unveiling.

His first game will be in charge of the Black Stars in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.

Ghana will host Palancras Negras at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on March 23 before travelling to Luanda on March 27, 2023, for the reverse fixture.

Check below Chris Hughton's first Black Stars squad:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Joseph Wollacott (Charlton Athletic)

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion), Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Patrick Kpozo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton FC), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Abdul Salis Samed (Lens), Edmund Addo (Spartak Subotica)

Wingers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), Joseph Paintsil (Genk), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Southampton FC), Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer (Hamburger SV)

Forwards: Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Andre Ayew (Nottingham Forest), Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Antoine Semenyo (AFC Bournemouth)