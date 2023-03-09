Chris Hughton to be unveiled as new Black Stars coach ahead of Angola match

Black Stars' new coach Chris Hughton is set to be unveiled in Kumasi on Monday, March 20, 2023, as part of the build-up to their match against Angola.

The former manager of Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur will be presented to the media to share his vision, ideology, and expectations with the public in Kumasi.

The unveiling ceremony will be the first engagement between the coach and the media in Kumasi, and it will serve as a platform for the Ghana Football Association to make public the targets, terms of engagement, and other relevant information pertaining to the manager's work.

The event will be a significant one for football fans in Ghana, as they eagerly anticipate the Black Stars' upcoming match against Angola. The time and venue of the unveiling ceremony will be officially communicated in the coming days.

The Football Association hopes that Hughton's appointment will be a significant step towards reviving the fortunes of the Black Stars, who have struggled in recent years. Fans will be looking forward to hearing from the new coach and learning more about his plans for the team.

Black Stars will face Angola on March 23 in Kumasi, followed by a reverse fixture in Luanda four days later.