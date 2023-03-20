Chris Hughton to be Unveiled as new Ghana coach TODAY

New Black Stars coach Chris Hughton will officially be unveiled to the public today in Kumasi as the national team open camp for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghana play Angola in a doubleheader with the first leg set for March 23 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and the reverse fixture in Luanda three days after.

Chris Hughton was announced as head coach of the Black Stars in February but details of his contract and targets were not publicized in the statement released by the Ghana Football Association.

The 64-year-old has already started his duties and named his first squad for the 2023 AFCON Qualifier against Angola in Kumasi some weeks ago

The former Brighton head coach arrived in the country on Thursday March 16, 2023 to officially begin work and was at the burial service of former Ghana international Christian Atsu.

The Ghana FA will hold the unveiling ceremony at the SG-Mall Ayigya at 10am on Monday morning.

According to our source, Chris Hughton has been tasked to qualify the team to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire and also qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada.

He will also supervise the various national teams at the men’s level.

Here is the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Joseph Wollacott (Charlton Athletic)

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion), Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Patrick Kpozo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton FC), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Abdul Salis Samed (Lens), Edmund Addo (Spartak Subotica)

Wingers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), Joseph Painstil (Genk), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Southampton FC), Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer (Hamburger SV)

Forwards: Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Andre Ayew (Nottingham Forest), Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Antoine Semenyo (AFC Bournemouth)

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom