Chris Hughton to give chance to fringe players ahead of Liberia clash

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton is planning to provide an opportunity for several fringe players to showcase their talent in Tuesday's friendly against Liberia at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Among those hoping to make an impact are Fatawu Issahaku, Kingsley Schindler, Stephan Ambrosius, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer, goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, and Medeama striker Jonathan Soah.

Hughton, who took over as the head coach earlier this year, is keen to assess the depth of talent available within the Black Stars squad.

Although Ghana have already secured qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, this friendly match serves as a valuable platform for these fringe players to stake their claim for a more prominent role in future international competitions.

Black Stars are looking to bolster their squad as they prepare for upcoming challenges, including the 2026 World Cup qualifiers scheduled to commence in November. By affording these players an opportunity to demonstrate their skills against Liberia, Hughton aims to identify emerging talent that can complement the team's established stars.

The friendly match against Liberia is expected to be an important test of depth and determination as both teams utilize this opportunity to fine-tune their squads for future competitions. The game will be officiated by Togolese Referee Attiogbe Komlan Attisso and will kick off at 16:00 GMT.