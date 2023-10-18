Chris Hughton told to consult Athletic Bilbao coach on how to use Inaki Williams

Former Hearts of Oak captain Amankwah Mireku has told Chris Hughton to seek direction from Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde on how to make the most of the skill set of striker Inaki Williams.

His remarks follow the disappointing performance of the Black Stars striker who has struggled to find his feet since switching allegiance in 2022 having played 11 games with no goal.

However, the player appears to be a key player for his club in La Liga where his performances have gained massive recognition including the clinching of individual honours as well as envious nominations.

Amankwaa Mireku believes that it will be best for Chris Hughton, the Black Stars coach to engage the player's club coach to make good use of him.

"So why continue giving him playing time in the team to prove what? If the coach feels he is too important to lose, then there should be a consultation with the coach of Athletic Bilbao on how to unlock the player so he can score goals for Ghana,” Mireku told Happy FM.

Despite his troubles at the Black Stars, Inaki Williams is having a good start to the 2023/24 Spanish La Liga season where he has scored four goals and managed two assists in nine games.