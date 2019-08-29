Christian Atsu cameos as Newcastle United suffer Carabao Cup elimination

Ghana winger Christian Atsu climbed off the bench to feature for Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup as the Magpies suffered a second round elimination to Leicester City.

Newcastle United lost 4-2 on penalties to the Foxes after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Christian Atsu replaced Matt Ritchie, who suffered ankle injury at the end of the first half following a heavy challenge by Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison had earlier put the Foxes in front in the first half with a deflected free-kick.

Newcastle equalised after the break through Yoshinori Muto's close-range finish.

England forward Jamie Vardy scored the decisive spot-kick after Kasper Schmeichel had saved from Jonjo Shelvey and Isaac Hayden.

Atsu was making his second appearance of the season after shaking off an injury picked up at the Nations Cup in June.