Christian Atsu cautions Newcastle United against playing expansive football against Leicester City

Ghana winger Christian Atsu has called on his Newcastle United teammates to be compact against Leicester City when the two sides square off on Matchday seven of the English Premier League.

The Magpies will be aiming to end their three-match winless run when they play as guests to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

It will be Steve Bruce’s men second game against the Foxes this season, having lost 2-1 on penalties to them in the Carabao Cup two months ago.

According to Atsu, they must play compact in order to stand a chance of returning home with the maximum points.

He told the club's official website: "They are a very good team. They love to play from the back like the way Brighton did, so it's going to be a very difficult game also because we are playing away."

"We just need to stay compact and try to play our game. We just don't have to give them space on the ball."

The 26-year-old Ghanaian has become an integral part of the team after a slow start to the 2019/20 season.

Atsu has started the last three games for Newcastle.