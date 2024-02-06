Christian Atsu: Chelsea and Newcastle United pay tribute to former player to mark one year of his death

Premier League clubs Chelsea and Newcastle United have honoured the memory of the late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu on the first anniversary of his tragic passing.

Atsu, a former player for both clubs, lost his life under the rubble following a devastating earthquake in southern Turkey.

In heartfelt statements, Chelsea expressed that their thoughts are eternally with Atsu's family and loved ones, describing him as an incredible person. Newcastle United, where Atsu played a significant role in helping the team gain promotion to the Premier League, paid tribute to him as well, remembering him fondly.

The tragic incident occurred exactly one year ago when Atsu went missing under the rubble, and after days of intensive search efforts, his lifeless body was recovered.

He was subsequently laid to rest in his hometown of Ada in Ghana's Greater Accra Region on March 17, 2022.

On the anniversary of his passing, Chelsea shared on social media, "One year ago today we tragically lost Christian Atsu. Our thoughts will always remain with Christian's family and friends."

Newcastle United also paid their respects, stating, "One year ago we sadly lost Christian Atsu in the most tragic of circumstances. An incredible person who is fondly remembered by everyone at Newcastle United. Our thoughts are forever with Christian's family and friends. Oh, he is so wonderful."

In a heartening gesture, Atsu's former clubs, including Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Everton, collaborated to ensure the completion of the school that the late footballer was building for the less privileged in the Senya Beraku community.

The school, a project close to Atsu's heart, was successfully finished in June of last year, bringing joy to caretakers and students.

Christian Atsu, who was only 31 at the time of his passing, left a lasting impact on and off the field, and his legacy lives on through the