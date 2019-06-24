Christian Atsu could reunite with former Ghana coach Avram Grant at Newcastle United

Christian Atsu could be reunited with former Ghana boss Avram Grant after the Israeli was linked the Newcastle United job.

The 64-year-old is reported to be under consideration to replace Rafa Benitez as St James' Park.

Grant last coaching job was in the 2010/11 season where ha managed West Ham United.

He could reunite with his former Ghana winger if wins the race to replace the Spaniard.

The former Chelsea boss works as technical adviser for Indian Super League side NorthEast United.

He has coaching stints with Portsmouth and West Ham - as well as the Israeli and Ghana national side.