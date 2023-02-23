Christian Atsu donated his first FC Porto salary to the church - Manager

Christian Atsu's, local manager Abdul Hay Yartey has revealed that the player donated his first salary to the church after signing for FC Porto.

The 31-year-old sadly passed away on February 6, 2023 in the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria.

Over 4,500 people have been reported dead since the incident happened two weeks ago.

Atsu who went missing for 12 days when the disaster struck was pulled out of the rubble dead and the news confirmed last Saturday by his representatives.

His mortal remains has since arrived in Ghana with the one week observation set for March 4.

Atsu was noted for his charity and philantropic works and his first manager Abdul Hay Yartey in an interview shared some benevolent acts of the pacy winger.

“He was a Christian. Very devoted to his religion, and his Bible. There is a church just behind us where he always wanted to pull his fellow players.

“I remember when Christian went to Porto and succeeded in the trials, Porto went on to pay him 800 euros a month. So I received 800 euros [the same amount as his salary] through Western Union from Christian and I was so happy thinking he had sent me money but his call followed up and he said the 800 euros he had sent was equivalent to x amount of Ghana cedis which he ordered me to give to the church,” he told TV3.

Christian Atsu joined FC Porto as a young player before he was promoted to the senior team.

He was sent on loan to Rio Ave in the 2011/12 season making 27 appearances, scoring six goals.

Atsu made his Porto debut in the 2012/13 season before he joined English giants Chelsea.