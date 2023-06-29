Christian Atsu Educational Centre commissioned after completion of school building

The Christian Atsu Educational Centre has been opened after the completion of the school project.

The school located in Senya Beraku in the Central Region was commissioned at a ceremony which was graced by family, friends and students.

The project was started by the former Newcastle United winger but the player sadly passed before the school was completed.

Following his tragic death during the earthquake which hit Turkey and Syria in February this year, there were concerns over the completion of the school.

However, his former clubs in the Premier League, Chelsea, Everton and Newcastle joined other donors to make sure the player's dream was fulfilled.

Together with the Becky's Foundation, a nine-unit school building was built for orphans in the Senya Beraku district.

Atsu was widely known for his philanthropic work and his passing has indeed left a huge vacuum in the lives of many.

The former Chelsea and Ghana international was laid to rest in Marchin his hometown in Ada.